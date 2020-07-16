IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.67 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 35.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ball by 8.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Ball by 38.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Ball by 56.7% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 14,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 60.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

