IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 479.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 574 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 519,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $55,641,000 after purchasing an additional 156,826 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 62,142.9% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,714 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 282,485.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $112.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $398,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

