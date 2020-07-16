IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,088 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Okta by 62.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Okta by 644.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 802.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 19,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $4,224,121.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,121.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $6,335,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,550 shares of company stock valued at $102,844,217 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $204.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -113.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.20. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.