IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,091 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,537,000 after acquiring an additional 398,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,033,000 after acquiring an additional 160,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after acquiring an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,353,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,752 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $131.18 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $138.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

