IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,952 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.