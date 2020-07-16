IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,442 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

AMP stock opened at $149.80 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

