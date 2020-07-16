IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,577 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 397,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,374,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after acquiring an additional 285,276 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $95.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

