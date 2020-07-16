Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $650,506,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,941,000 after purchasing an additional 53,913 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $179.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average is $167.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

