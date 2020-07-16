Immedia Group (LON:IME) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.90

Immedia Group PLC (LON:IME)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and traded as high as $11.10. Immedia Group shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 420,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and a PE ratio of -6.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.42.

Immedia Group Company Profile (LON:IME)

Immedia Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and communication service business through the provision of interactive digital channels products and services using music, radio, and screen-based media primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Production and Operations.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Immedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.