Ingersoll-Rand Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,556 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,183% compared to the average volume of 355 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.41.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 374.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,947,500 shares of company stock worth $766,685,750. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

