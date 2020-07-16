INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.42

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $5.93. INPEX CORP/ADR shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 10,768 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of INPEX CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49.

About INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

