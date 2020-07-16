Insider Selling: Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $78,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALTA opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23. Alterola Biotech Inc has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $31.27.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million.

Alterola Biotech Company Profile

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

