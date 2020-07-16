Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $1,008,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,871,360.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 10.28.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

