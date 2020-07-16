Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Insider Sells 23,011 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,389,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $126.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 207.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $130.04.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

