Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells 2,379 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.96, for a total transaction of $1,041,906.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,776,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,966,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CACC opened at $430.06 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $499.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $423.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 28.62 and a current ratio of 28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($8.43). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 120.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

