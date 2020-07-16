Insider Selling: Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $1,535,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Thursday, June 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $1,501,360.00.

Shares of PEN opened at $186.92 on Thursday. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 171.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Penumbra had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,928,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,738,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Penumbra by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,081,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after buying an additional 95,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,021,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.