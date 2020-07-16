Insider Selling: Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells 230 Shares of Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Thomas Wilder sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total value of $44,268.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $186.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.49 and a beta of 0.64. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,928,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $23,738,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Penumbra by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,081,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

