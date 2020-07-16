Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells 62,500 Shares of Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $1,683,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00.

Pinterest stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.0% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

