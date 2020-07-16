Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.63.

Shares of NTEC opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Intec Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Intec Pharma will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intec Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 334.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Intec Pharma worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

