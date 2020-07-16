Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,607.33 ($19.78).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,612 ($19.84) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,400 ($17.23) to GBX 1,590 ($19.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,244 ($15.31) to GBX 1,716 ($21.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,565 ($19.26) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 2,972 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,266 ($15.58) per share, with a total value of £37,625.52 ($46,302.63). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($15.75), for a total value of £34,457.60 ($42,404.13).

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 1,336 ($16.44) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,289.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,332.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.97. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 12.61 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,896 ($23.33). The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.80 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.51%.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.