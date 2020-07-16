Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Down 1.1%

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52, 63,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,087,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.64% of Inuvo at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

