Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

