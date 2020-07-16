Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $2,819,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 152,528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 42.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 82,862 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 2,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

GTN opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

