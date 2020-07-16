Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.29% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 826.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 85,125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

RRGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $96.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.53.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($5.05). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $306.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.66 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

