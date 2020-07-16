Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,399 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 4,548.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 88,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of CONN opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Conn’s Inc has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.86 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conn’s Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

