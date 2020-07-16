Invesco Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 184,986 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Everi by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,175,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,045 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,190,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 26,156.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,466,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,701,000 after buying an additional 1,461,334 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Everi by 1,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 654,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 599,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $529.84 million, a P/E ratio of -273.50 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Everi had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

