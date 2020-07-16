Invesco Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Foundation Building Materials worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 84.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 32.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 46.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE:FBM opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $643.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.74. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $524.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.49 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.