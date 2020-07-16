Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.92% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 165.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE DFIN opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $282.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.15.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

