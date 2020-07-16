Invesco Ltd. Sells 233,241 Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,961 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 233,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.16% of R1 RCM worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -656.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.53. R1 RCM Inc has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

