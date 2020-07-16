Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 28,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 79,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 282,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls alerts:

VGM opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.