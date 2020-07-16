Investors Buy Large Volume of Green Plains Put Options (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 957 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,469% compared to the typical volume of 61 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,085.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth $58,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Green Plains by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 19.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

