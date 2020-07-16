Investors Purchase Large Volume of Lumber Liquidators Put Options (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,266 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 623% compared to the typical daily volume of 175 put options.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LL. Loop Capital raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

LL opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.