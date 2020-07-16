IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. IPSEN S A/S has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

About IPSEN S A/S

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

