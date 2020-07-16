Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $641,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 80.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.41. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

