Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.71

Isabella Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:ISBA)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and traded as low as $16.80. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 2,547 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

About Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

