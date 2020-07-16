iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,516,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,519 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,694,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,619,000 after acquiring an additional 66,248 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,556,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,963,000 after acquiring an additional 95,955 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,838,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,338,000 after acquiring an additional 714,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 840,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 220,871 shares during the last quarter.

INDA stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

