Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 86,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,483,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 538.90% and a negative net margin of 755.26%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Jaguar Health Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.16% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

