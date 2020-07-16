Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ricoh Co Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ricoh in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Ricoh has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.44). Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

