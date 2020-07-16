JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $619.88

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $619.88 and traded as high as $622.00. JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at $622.00, with a volume of 24,690 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 619.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 618.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.59.

About JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

