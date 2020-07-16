K12 (NYSE:LRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.41

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.41 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 1254034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of K12 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other K12 news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $180,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,705. 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of K12 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

