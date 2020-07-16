Kala Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 840 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,083% compared to the typical volume of 71 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.34. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,578.64% and a negative return on equity of 132.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.