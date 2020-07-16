KeyCorp Increases Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $100.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 52,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

