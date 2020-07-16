Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,499,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $6,077,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 110,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

