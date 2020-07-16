Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $187.06

Shares of Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.06 and traded as high as $193.91. Kinaxis shares last traded at $191.07, with a volume of 101,068 shares traded.

KXS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pi Financial set a C$199.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$177.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.27.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$187.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.89.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$186.57, for a total value of C$2,798,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,773,695.71.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.