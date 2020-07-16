KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $34.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. KKR & Co Inc traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 284583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,907,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,419 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,187,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,123,000 after buying an additional 4,974,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,410,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,798,000 after buying an additional 1,377,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -862.25, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

