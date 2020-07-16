L Briley Brisendine, Jr. Sells 5,400 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $572,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,696.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $112.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.28. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

