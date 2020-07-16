Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target Increased to GBX 670 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 640 ($7.88) to GBX 670 ($8.25) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

LAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 679 ($8.36) to GBX 573 ($7.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 730 ($8.98) to GBX 645 ($7.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 880 ($10.83) to GBX 740 ($9.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 825 ($10.15) to GBX 775 ($9.54) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 732.14 ($9.01).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 549.40 ($6.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 600.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 733.40. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 399.80 ($4.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($12.55).

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.71) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). Analysts forecast that Land Securities Group will post 5883.9996946 EPS for the current year.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Martin F. Greenslade sold 16,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.84), for a total value of £93,091.08 ($114,559.54). Also, insider Mark Allan purchased 29,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.19) per share, with a total value of £149,320.58 ($183,756.56).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

