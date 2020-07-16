LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CL King raised their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $134.00. The company traded as high as $122.94 and last traded at $120.06, with a volume of 7649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.17.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCII. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, CJS Securities cut LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $319,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 28.7% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.72.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

LCI Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

