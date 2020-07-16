Legend Biotech (NYSE:GTH) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NYSE:GTH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTH opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

About Legend Biotech

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.