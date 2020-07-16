Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Trading Down 2%

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.23, 22,086 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,173,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPCN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Lipocine from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Lipocine Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

